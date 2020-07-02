Eight deaths, 1,213 new cases of Covid-19 in Telangana

PTI
PTI,
  Jul 02 2020, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 22:56 ist
As many as 998 of the new cases were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas, followed by neighbouring Medchal district with 54 cases.

Telangana continued to witness a spike in Covid-19 cases with 1,213 people testing positive while eight deaths were reported on Thursday, taking the tally to 18,570 and the toll to 275.

A state government bulletin said 9,069 people have been discharged so far, while 9,226 were under treatment. According to the bulletin, 5,356 samples were tested on Thursday. Cumulatively, 98,153 samples have been tested. 

