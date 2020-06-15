8 fresh COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, tally at 202

Eight fresh COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, tally rises to 202

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Jun 15 2020, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 13:31 ist
So far, 95 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. Credit: Reuters Photo

Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Monday taking the total number of infections in the union territory to 202, a top Health department official said.

The number of fatalities remained at four with no fresh deaths being reported during the last 24 hours.

Follow live updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar told reporters here that all the new coronavirus patients were admitted to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College hospital in neighbouring Kadirkamam.

They included a driver of the government-owned Road Transport Corporation and a worker of a private industry manufacturing masks in neighbouring Mettupalayam, from where five workers had tested positive and were admitted to hospital a few days ago.

The Director said, presently there were 103 active cases in the union territory and the patients were undergoing treatment. Of the total active cases, 97 were in Puducherry, two in Karaikal and four in Mahe regions.

So far, 95 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Puducherry

What's Brewing

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

 