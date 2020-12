As many as eight persons who reached Kerala from UK recently were so far found to be positive for Covid-19.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the samples of the eight were sent to NIV, Pune for further tests to check whether they were infected by the new Covid variant.

She also said that researches done at Kozhikode had also found certain genetic changes in the virus.

The state was maintaining a high vigil and all those who came down from UK recently are being screened.