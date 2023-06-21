Eight injured as slab of under-construction flyover collapses in Hyderabad

Seven migrant workers and an engineer were injured when a slab being laid for building a ramp of an under-construction flyover collapsed in LB Nagar here on Wednesday morning, police officials said.
The incident happened around 3.10 am when concrete was being poured between two pillars of the flyover for construction of the ramp, they said.
The injured were shifted to a hospital and one of them is seriously injured, a police official at LB Nagar police station said.
The injured workers are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
A case was registered and an investigation was on, the official added.
