Eight more COVID-19 cases in Kerala; Six recover as total infections reaches 256

Eight more persons, including four who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation, were tested COVID-19 positive in Kerala on Sunday, while six more were tested negative,

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that of the 314 persons infected in the state so far, 56 have recovered, while two died. 256 persons were now under treatment. Ten persons who came down from the Nizamuddin were infected in Kerala.

Among the eight found infected on Sunday, five were in Kozhikode district in North Kerala taking the total number of infected persons in the district now to 11. Among the five fresh cases in the district, four were those who returned from Nizamuddin.

One fresh case of infection through local contact was reported from Kasargod, taking the total infected persons in the district to 119. This apart, 18 persons from Kasargod were under treatment at nearby Kannur district and one at Kozhikode.