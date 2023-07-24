Elderly couple allegedly killed by grandson in Kerala

An elderly couple was allegedly hacked to death by their 25-year old grandson in this central Kerala district, police said on Monday.
The incident came to light when relatives of the couple went there to give them food, an officer of Vadakkekad police station said.
"We received information about the killing of the elderly couple in the morning around 9 am and immediately lodged a case of murder," the officer said.
Read | Case against dead woman for killing her two children in Maharashtra
The officer said that the grandson, who was not there in the house at that time, was later caught by Mangalapuram police and was presently in their custody.
"Once we question him, then only we will know what exactly happened, when it happened, what is the mental condition of the grandson and whether he is addicted to any drugs," the officer said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes
Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'
Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno
Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest
ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission
Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold
Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world