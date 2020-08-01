Elderly couple ends life fearing coronavirus

  • Aug 01 2020, 22:04 ist
Suspecting that they had contracted Covid-19, an elderly couple allegedly committed suicide here on Saturday, police said.

Based on investigation, the police said the couple, aged 63 and 60, had been suffering from health issues for the past few days and thought they had contracted coronavirus. Fearing their children and grand-children would also be afflicted with the disease, the couple consumed pesticide, they said. The two were found lying dead in their house by one of their sons when he went to see them, the police said.

On being informed, a police team went to the scene and found a note saying the couple had resorted to the extreme step after suffering from fever and cold, which they thought were due to coronavirus. A case has been registered and the bodies have been shifted for an autopsy, the police added. 

