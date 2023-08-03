Elderly couple found murdered in Kerala; son held

The couple's son, Anil Kumar (45), was picked up from the crime scene soon after he committed the murder.

PTI
PTI, Pathanamthitta (Ker),
  • Aug 03 2023, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 15:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a shocking incident, an elderly couple was allegedly stabbed to death by their son at their residence in the district, police said on Thursday. Krishnankutty (78) and his wife Sarada (68), were found lying in a pool of blood at their house in Parumala village near Thiruvalla this morning, they said.

The couple's son, Anil Kumar (45), was picked up from the crime scene soon after he committed the murder. His arrest was recorded later. In visuals aired by television channels, the accused is seen shouting aloud, holding a knife-like weapon in his hand.

Police and neighbours, who gathered on the premises after hearing the screams of the victims, later overpowered him. "The couple was stabbed to death. It is said that there was some family dispute," a senior officer told PTI.

Further details, including the exact motive for the crime, could be ascertained only after a detailed investigation, he added.

India News
Crime
Kerals

