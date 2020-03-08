Elderly ragpicker loses leg in chemical blast in Bengaluru

A 50-year-old ragpicker lost his leg after a chemical blast near Dairy Circle near Adugodi on Sunday afternoon.

The injured has been identified as Narasimhappa a resident of Chandrappa Layout and he was rushed to the hospital soon after the blast. His left leg was in pieces after the blast and he is being treated at the hospital.

Srinath Joshi, DCP (south-east) said around 4 pm a bag of chemical thrown in the garbage exposed to sunlight and exploded at Rangadasappa Layout near Ganesha Temple. Chandrappa Layout resident Narasimhappa was injured in the incident. We have not found any other thing damaged in the incident. Prima facie shows it is not a purposeful blast, Forensic Science Lab experts have visited the spot and examined the chemicals found in the area.

Eye-witness Krishna said, "We heard a huge sound and came to see the yellow colour plastic bag in pieces, and at the same time, the elderly man who was picking the garbage lying injured. We alerted the police and rushed him to hospital in an auto-rickshaw. There are a lot of granite factories around the area and they use chemicals. The unused lot might have been thrown in the garbage and that might have exploded."