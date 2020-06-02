Elderly woman killed in robbery bid in Kerala

A 55-year-old woman was killed and her husband seriously injured by unidentified men during a suspected robbery attempt at their residence at Thazhathangadi near here, police said on Tuesday.
The incident came to light on Monday evening when the neighbours sensed the smell of LPG gas from their house and alerted the police. When the police team reached the crime scene, they found the couple tied up using electric wires, lying in a pool of blood and the house filled with gas leaked from the cylinder. The couple was taken to the government medical college hospital here.
An investigation has been launched into the incident in which the woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death while her husband was found lying unconscious near her, they said. Both of them suffered severe head injuries in the attack using heavy objects, they added. Valuable items including a car were reportedly missing from their home.
