Elderly woman succumbs to Covid-19 in Pondy, toll at 10

An 82-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 at a government hospital here while 87 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 619.

Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar told reporters on Saturday that the woman from neighbouring Muthialpet was admitted to the state-run Indira Gandhi government general hospital on June 16 and tested positive for the pandemic although she had comorbidities.

The woman died on Friday, taking the total fatalities to 10. He said 87 fresh cases, highest for a single day so far, were reported during the last 24 hours "jolting the health authorities."

Mohan Kumar said the new cases were identified at the end of testing of samples of 517 patients. The total Covid-19 cases rose to 619 after two patients were shifted to Tamil Nadu from the government medical college hospital here.

While 72 of the fresh cases were admitted to the government-run medical college hospital, the remaining 15 were admitted to the Government hospital in Karaikal.

The total active cases stood at 388, the official said. Mahe and Yanam regions, enclaves of Puducherry in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh respectively continued to have one patient each. He said 221 patients were treated and discharged from hospitals so far.

The Director appealed to the people to adhere to the norms of lockdown and ensure that they wore masks while stepping out for very inevitable and necessary purposes, washed hands and adopted the social distancing.