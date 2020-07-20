Elderly woman succumbs to Covid-19 in Puducherry, 93 fresh cases reported

A 75-year old woman succumbed to Covid-19 in Puducherry while 93 fresh cases were reported on Monday taking the overall tally in the union territory to 2,092, the Health department said.

The elderly woman succumbed to the virus at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital in neighbouring Kadirkamam, taking the death toll to 29.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a bulletin that the woman who died of the virus was admitted to the hospital on July 9, had comorbidities.

She died on Sunday.

The 93 fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 798 samples, Mohan Kumar said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory stood at 2,092 of which 798 cases were active. As many as 1,265 patients have recovered and been discharged so far.

The Health Department Director said with 93 fresh cases being reported after examination of 527 samples the rate of positivity stood at 17.6 per cent while fatality rate was 1.4 per cent.

Of the 31,420 samples tested so far as many as 28,975 samples were found negative and results of the examination of the remaining samples was awaited.

Eighty-two of the 93 new cases were admitted to hospitals including the IGGMC and centrally-administered JIPMER in Puducherry while Karaikal had the remaining 11 cases.