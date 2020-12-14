Election Commission seeks Kerala CM's explanation over Covid vaccine

Kerala State Election Commission has sought an explanation from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his announcement that Covid vaccine would be distributed free of cost to all.

Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front and BJP had petitioned the election commission alleging that the Chief Minister's announcement on Saturday that Covid vaccines would be given free of cost to all was a violation of the election code of conduct as the final phase of the local body polls was scheduled for Monday.

Election Commission V Bhaskaran said that based on the complaints of violating election code of conduct an explanation was sought from the Chief Minister. A letter was sent to the Chief Minister seeking a written reply. Based on his reply, further steps could be initiated on the petitions.

Meanwhile, Vijayan said earlier during the day that the state government was providing Covid treatment free of cost and providing Covid vaccine was only part of that. Hence it did not involve any code of conduct violation.

While Congress and BJP filed petitions alleging code of conduct violation, CPM Kerala secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan said that the announcement of free Covid vaccine supply was part of the ongoing measures of the government against the disease.