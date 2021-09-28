Election Commission sounds by-poll bugle in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Political parties in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are readying for another electoral battle as the Election Commission of India on Tuesday sounded the poll bugle for Badvel and Huzurabad by-elections.

The two assembly constituencies would vote on October 30, along with three Lok Sabha and 28 other assembly constituencies across the country. Polled votes would be counted and results declared on November 2.

The ECI schedule was released even as the parties were expecting the by-polls to be held after the festive season's end i.e., in November.

Badvel, an SC reserved constituency, in chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy's home-turf Kadapa fell vacant after the sitting YSRCP MLA Dr Venkata Subbaiah died in March due to illness.

While the opposition TDP has earlier confirmed Obulapuram Rajasekhar as its candidate, the ruling YSRCP is yet to announce its nominee. Dr Subbaiah's widow could be offered the candidature.

The Huzurabad seat in Telangana, held by former health minister Eatala Rajender fell vacant in June after he resigned from the ruling TRS party and also the Telangana assembly membership. Eatala, who was accused of land grabbing, has later joined the BJP and is expected to be the saffron party's candidate, challenging chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's might.

While Eatala set out on a padayatra in the constituency, CM Rao, who is taking special interest in the polls, has announced the launch of a Dalit empowerment programme from Huzurabad, which has a considerable number of Scheduled Caste voters. Each selected Dalit family would be provided Rs 10 lakh financial assistance by the government to aid their growth.

CM Rao has decided to nominate Gellu Srinivas Yadav, state president of the TRS student wing, as the party’s candidate for the Huzurabad by-poll.

The ruling YSRCP and TRS have emerged victorious in the Tirupati Lok Sabha and Nagarjuna Sagar assembly by-elections respectively, conducted earlier this year.

The ECI had earlier this month, while announcing the schedule for Bhabanipur (where West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is contesting) and three other assembly seats, stated that it is deferring polls in the 33 constituencies as the respective states had asked for polls postponement citing possibility of Covid-19 third wave, flood situations, and the festive season.

