Electric vehicle battery explodes in Telangana, no one injured

Electric vehicle battery explodes in Telangana

PTI
PTI, Karimnagar,
  • May 09 2022, 22:20 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 22:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The battery of an electric two-wheeler exploded while it was being charged in Ramadugu mandal in Karimnagar district here, though no one was injured in the incident, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night in Ramachandrapur village when the owner of the electric vehicle kept the two-wheeler outside his house for charging when its battery suddenly exploded, they said.

Read | 'EV cells may not be suitable for Indian conditions'

Some parts of the vehicle were burnt following the explosion, police said. As no one was present at the time of the incident there were no injuries to anyone, police said adding no complaint was received so far.

Last month, a 80-year-old man died and three of his family members suffered burn injuries when the battery of an electric scooter plugged in for charging exploded at their house in Nizamabad district, police said.

Telangana
Electric Vehicles
India News

