Elephant Arikomban feeding well in KMTR: Tamil Nadu Govt

Arikomban, the wild elephant which released into the Kalakkad Mundunthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) following its capture from Cumbum in Theni district, was on Wednesday “feeding well” after translocation in the “beautiful natural surroundings.”

The 35-year-old elephant was captured by a team from the Tamil Nadu Forest Department on early Monday after firing two tranquiliser shots. It strayed into human habitation area near Cumbum after it was translocated to Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary from Idukki in Kerala.

“Arikomban is feeding well after translocation in the beautiful natural surroundings. Tamil Nadu Forest Department is keeping a watch on his health and movements,” Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment and Forests), said, releasing a picture of the elephant relaxing in its new abode.

Posting a 33-second video of the elephant on Twitter, Sahu wrote: “Cleans the grass well in tranquil waters before eating. Looks like soaking in the calm and beauty of his new home which we pray should be forever. Time will tell.”

The elephant was taken from Cumbum on Monday evening and was translocated to deep forests inside the Kalakkad Mundunthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in the state on Tuesday morning. Justifying the decision to shift the elephant to KMTR, Sahu said the pristine habitat has dense forests and plenty of water availability.

A team of 10 anti-poaching watchers, forest range officers and two deputy directors are keeping a watch on the elephant’s health and movements under the supervision of veterinary surgeons and senior officers.

The elephant, which was translocated from Kerala, was first found in Cumbum town on May 27, causing panic among the people. 65-year-old Paulraj, who sustained injuries while trying to save his life after the tusker ran amok in Cumbum, succumbed to his injuries last week.

Since the elephant’s movements created panic, the TN government mounted massive efforts to catch the elephant without tranquilising it. However, officials had to fire two shots of tranquiliser since it was evading and changing its location very frequently.

Arikomban -- Ari (rice) and komban (elephant) in Malayalam – was in April translocated 100 km to Periyar Tiger Reserve after protests from locals in Chinnakanal in Idukki district where it has so far killed 11 persons and damaged 300 houses, but the elephant strayed from the area and entered human habitat in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.