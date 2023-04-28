Elephant tramples mahout to death in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu

A mahout at the Theppakadu elephant camp located in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris died on Friday after being trampled by a 16-year-old female camp elephant Masini.
The victim has been identified as 54-year-old C M Balan who was the mahout of Masini.
According to MTR officials, Balan had just finished serving breakfast to Masini at around 9 am, after which the elephant attacked him.
Also Read: Kerala Forest Department launches mission to capture rice-eating tusker 'Arikomban'
Although the other mahouts on the spot rescued and rushed him to the government hospital at Gudalur, Balan succumbed to head injuries he had sustained and was declared brought dead by the doctors.
According to MTR officials, Balan had been taking care of Masini ever since it was brought back to the camp in January 2019 after it has trampled its mahout at the Samayapuram temple premises in May 2018.
The elephant has originally been brought to the Theppakadu elephant camp in 2006, as a three-month-old, abandoned calf from Kargudi forests.
Masini was subsequently sent to Samayapuram temple in October 2015.
