Elephant tramples mentally deranged man to death in TN

Elephant tramples mentally deranged man to death in Tamil Nadu

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Aug 02 2020, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 16:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The body of a middle-aged man said to be mentally deranged was found lying on the road near Mettupalayam, some 45 km from here, in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

He was reportedly trampled by a stray elephant when he was roaming around the area at night, the police said.

On information about the body, police, along with forest officials, shifted it to the government Mettupalyam hospital for a postmortem. Preliminary investigation revealed the man to be mentally unsound, the police said.

Further probe is on, they said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
elephant

What's Brewing

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

How to stay safer on mass transit

How to stay safer on mass transit

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

 