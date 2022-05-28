Elephant tramples woman to death in Tamil Nadu

Elephant tramples woman to death in Tamil Nadu, 2nd incident in two days

Forest department officials immediately swung into action and brought two kumkis (tamed elephants) from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve to drive out the wild elephant

PTI
PTI, Udhagamandalam ,
  • May 28 2022, 13:54 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 13:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

A 40-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the early hours of Saturday, when she had allegedly gone to answer nature's call outside her house near Gudalur in Nilgiris district, the second such incident in the last two days, police said.

Malu (40) was attacked and killed by the wild elephant past midnight on Saturday near her house in Ovalley Farm.

Forest department officials rushed to the spot and sent the body to Gudalur Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

On May 26, one Anandan was attacked by a wild elephant near Aruttuparai in Ovalley, resulting in his death on the spot, when he was going to open his tea stall around 6 am.

Both the deaths led to protests by the villagers.

Forest department officials immediately swung into action and brought two kumkis (tamed elephants) from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve to drive out the wild elephant.

Following the twin deaths, agitated villagers demanded the department, which is carrying out operations, to take immediate measures to drive out five other elephants roaming around nearby villages and protect the local residents.

The department also issued a warning to the villagers not to venture out and not to go to nearby estates alone, due to the elephant menace.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elephant attack
India News
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo

Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo

The irresistible world of doodling

The irresistible world of doodling

4 ways to reuse a pair of denims

4 ways to reuse a pair of denims

Men become Yakshas

Men become Yakshas

Whackyverse | Telangana bajana

Whackyverse | Telangana bajana

DH Toon | Some dogs are more equal than others

DH Toon | Some dogs are more equal than others

America’s gun culture must end

America’s gun culture must end

Pay attention to the coming food crisis

Pay attention to the coming food crisis

Banner outside UP thana bars BJP workers from entering

Banner outside UP thana bars BJP workers from entering

 