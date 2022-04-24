Empty EMU train overshoots buffer end of platform; no injuries

In a freak incident, an empty Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train rake overshot the buffer end of a platform at the Chennai Beach station when it was being placed from shed line to the platform on Sunday, creating panic among people. The driver of the train also escaped unhurt after he jumped out in time.

“While placing an empty EMU rake from shed line to Platform 1, the rake had overshot the buffer end of the platform and damaged the platform 1,” the Southern Railway said in a statement. Videos shared on social media show the train on the platform 1 of the usually busy station, one of the originating points for suburban trains.

While the platform shelter suffered damages, the Southern Railway there was no injury to any passengers who were standing on the platform waiting for a train.

“Enquiry at the appropriate level will be conducted to assess the cause of the incident,” the statement added. Southern Railway said restoration work is underway and that no train services have been cancelled so far due to the accident.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: