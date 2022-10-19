Endosulfan: Activist Daya Bai ends hunger strike

Social activist Daya Bai who was on a hunger strike seeking better healthcare facilities and daycare facilities in Kasaragod for endosulfan victims ended her 18-day-long stir in Thiruvananthapuram after assurances given by the Kerala government in resolving the issues.

The state government has given a written assurance that health care facilities in Kasaragod would be improved and neuro care facilities would be set up.

The government also assured to set up day care facilities for endosulfan victims above the age of 18. There was a lack of clarity in the assurances given by health minister Veena George and social justice minister R Bindu earlier. But the ministers gave a firm assurance on Wednesday, following which the stir was withdrawn.