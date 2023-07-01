Endosulfan victims of Kasaragod hold fresh protest

The endosulfan victims of Kasaragod are yet again launching a stir raising their long pending plea to include over 1,000 people in the endosulfan victims’ list.

A stir proclamation demonstration was organised at Kasaragod on Friday by the Endosulfan victims forum.

The forum alleged that a decision to include 1,031 people in the victims’ list was pending for years despite assurance from the government in 2019.

As many as 1,905 people were found to be endosulfan affected in a medical camp conducted in 2017. However, only 287 were included in the list of victims by the government.

Following a stir by the victims in front of the secretariat in 2019, the government included those below the age of 18 in the list. But a decision on including the remaining 1,031 was still pending.

The forum leaders said that the endosulfan victims would be forced to go on indefinite stir again if the government continues to ignore their demands.