Engineer in quarantine found dead with throat slit

PTI
PTI, Kannur,
  • Sep 12 2020, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 15:49 ist

A 30-year-old engineer, who had returned from Kuwait and was in quarantine here, was found dead with his throat slit, police said on Saturday. T V Sharath was staying in an outhouse adjacent to his residence. When a relative went to give Sharath breakfast, the latter was found dead, the police said.

A pair of scissors was recovered from near the body, they said.

It is suspected he had died by suicide following mental stress, they said. The investigation is on, they said adding that the man had returned from abroad last month.

