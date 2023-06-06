Teachers accused of harassing suicide victim in Kerala

Engineering college teachers accused of harassing suicide victim in Kerala

There were allegations that the college authorities tried to cover up the case of suicide by informing doctors that she collapsed in the hostel

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 06 2023, 23:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 23:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tensions prevailed at a self-financing engineering college at Kottayam district in Kerala over the death of a student allegedly following torture by the some teachers.

Sradha Satheesh, 20, a second-year food technology student at the Amal Jyothi College of Engineering at Kanjirapally in Kottayam was found hanging in her hostel room on June 2. Her parents and friends alleged that she ended life by suicide owing to torture by a section of teachers.

Read | 'Cremate us together': In suicide note, Uttar Pradesh lovers wish to be united in death

As the tension escalated following protest by students, the college authorities decided to shut the college on Tuesday and asked hostel inmates to vacate their rooms. But the students continued the agitation in the campus seeking justice for Satheesh. They alleged that the college authorities were trying to destroy evidence and demanded action against the hostel warden and a head of the department who allegedly tortured the deceased.

Satheesh's mobile phone was allegedly seized by the college authorities, who had accused her of using it inside the lab. There were allegations that the college authorities tried to cover up the case of suicide by informing doctors that she collapsed in the hostel.

State Higher Education Minister R Bindu, who had earlier sought a report on the incident, said on Tuesday that self-financing colleges should not be imposing too much pressure on students in the name of discipline and moral policing. The minister is likely to visit the college on Wednesday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
torture
Suicide
Kerala
Kottayam

Related videos

What's Brewing

I want to win games, I want to win championships: Rohit

I want to win games, I want to win championships: Rohit

Uttarakhand: Threatening posters appear on Muslim shops

Uttarakhand: Threatening posters appear on Muslim shops

Noida: Vendor sprinkles drain water on coconuts, held

Noida: Vendor sprinkles drain water on coconuts, held

Muzz, a Muslim dating app, goes on the road

Muzz, a Muslim dating app, goes on the road

Sweden recognises sex as sport? Here is what we know

Sweden recognises sex as sport? Here is what we know

 