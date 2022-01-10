Engineering student killed in campus clash in Kerala

An engineering college student was killed in the Idukki district of Kerala allegedly in clashes related to college union elections.

Dheeraj R, a student of the Government Engineering College at Painavu in Idukki was killed on Monday afternoon.

Police sources said that the deceased, hailing from the Kannur district, was an activist of the CPM's student outfits Students Federation of India. Another student also suffered serious injuries in the clashes.

SFI alleged that workers of Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union, the student outfits of Congress, were involved in the crime. A gang that came from outside led by a Youth Congress worker unleashed the attack without any provocation. The key accused was suspected to one Nikhil.

College authorities said that the polling was over and the counting was about to begin when the incident occurred. There were no election-related tension on the campus so far. The murder took place just outside the campus. Following the clashes, the counting was put on hold.

The police were learnt to have received certain video footage of the accused and launched a search.

Dheeraj, son of Rajendran of Taliparamba in Kannur, was a seventh-semester student of commuter science stream.

