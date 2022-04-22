Ensure 72,000 MT coal is transported to Tamil Nadu: Stalin to Modi

As unannounced power cuts over the past two days irked people, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for his intervention in ensuring the supply of 72,000 MT coal per day to the state as per the FSA (Fuel Supply Agreement) at Paradip and Vishakhapatnam ports.

Stalin said he was informed that the coal production was sufficient to meet the increasing demand in summer, but there is a problem in the coal getting transported to different parts of the country due to the short supply of rakes by Indian Railways.

“This, in turn, has resulted in the coal stocks of our state’s generation plants reaching critical levels. In the case of TANGEDCO, 22 railway rakes per day are required for moving 72,000 MTs of daily allotted coal to Paradip and Vishakhapatnam ports. However, on an average, only 14 rakes per day are currently being provided by Railways,” Stalin said.

The letter came on the day the principal opposition, AIADMK, staged a walkout from the assembly after being “dissatisfied” with the reply by Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on the “rampant power cuts” in the state.

Balaji, in his response, said the government was planning to buy power at a cheaper rate from private players. Unannounced power cuts for the past few days have irked people who demand that the government take necessary steps to overcome the power crisis during the summer.

Due to the resultant shortage of domestic coal, Stalin said, TANGEDCO has to resort to importing coal at the current historically high prices, for maintaining an uninterrupted power supply. Further, the gap in power generation is also being filled by buying power at high rates in energy exchanges.

“Unfortunately, sufficient quantum of power is not available in energy exchanges to meet the requirement of all buying utilities. This serious situation would significantly impact the nascent post-Covid economic recovery and needs to be immediately addressed,” he said.

Stalin asked Modi to direct the Ministry of Coal to ensure the supply of 72,000 MT coal per day as per the FSA (Fuel Supply Agreement) at Paradip and Vishakhapatnam ports.

“Only this step can enable us to maintain uninterrupted power supply in the State and hence I solicit your personal intervention in this regard,” Stalin added.

