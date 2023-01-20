Ensure Dalit panchayat chiefs hoist tricolour on Republic Day: TN govt to collectors

The Tamil Nadu government has asked district collectors to ensure that chiefs of village panchayats hoist the national tricolour on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day without being subjected to caste discrimination.

In a letter to district collectors written on January 18, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu suggested as many as 15 communities had problems with duly elected heads of villages from Scheduled Castes (SC) hoisting the national flag in the past and reminded them of his letter written in August 2022 seeking solutions to deal with the issue.

The letter comes in the wake of incidents of discrimination against elected representatives of local bodies belonging to SC community in official meetings and during flag hoisting ceremonies on Independence Day and Republic Day. In the past, district collectors had intervened and ensured that the democratically elected heads of village exercised their responsibility despite opposition from dominant castes.

“Moreover, the government received reports from district collectors on steps taken in relation to the 15 communities during the Independence Day celebrations. I request the district collectors to provide proper training and advice to elected heads on hoisting the national flag on January 26. Please ensure that the Republic Day celebrations are held in harmony,” he said.

Irai Anbu also asked the collectors to ensure that the gram sabha meetings on January 26 are held in accordance with established rules and procedures by giving due respect to the elected heads. “I also request you to attach photographs to show that the elected heads are treated with respect while submitting a report on the Republic Day celebrations,” the chief secretary said.

In 2020, V Amurtham, president of Aathupaakam village in Tiruvallur district, was not allowed to hoist the flag on Independence Day after members of the dominant caste objected to her hoisting the flag. She did unfurl the tricolour five days later after Tiruvallur district administration swung into action.

The SC presidents also allege that members of dominant castes make them sit on the floor even while presiding meetings.