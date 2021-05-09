Ensure proper usage of oxygen, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin tells ministers, officials

In the first Cabinet meeting, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday took six key decisions, including ensuring proper usage of oxygen supply and avoiding its wastage, enforcing the 14-day lockdown, and creating awareness among people to get vaccinated.

At the meeting attended by all 34 members of the Cabinet, Stalin said enforcing the lockdown properly was key in controlling the cases and reducing the death rate in the state. In this regard, the chief minister asked ministers to ensure that the lockdown is enforced completely in the districts that they are in-charge of.

As the state continues to report a record number of fresh cases every day, the chief minister told officials to ensure that oxygen is provided to patients and that there is no wastage. Also, Stalin asked ministers and officials to ensure that patients who are admitted to government hospitals are taken good care of, and attend to their complaints, if any.

“Sale of Remdesivir has now been extended to four other cities and the government is also selling them to patients who are getting treated at private hospitals. While keeping an eye on the sales, officials should ensure that the drug is not sold in the black market,” Stalin told the Cabinet meeting.

The chief minister also said enough efforts should be taken to create awareness among the people on getting vaccinated. The state has vaccinated just about 65 lakh people in the past four months, one of the lowest in the country.

He also asked ministers to hold review meetings periodically by coordinating all departments that are involved in Covid-19 containment efforts.