Ensure return of stranded Indians, Congress leader tells PM

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate the return of Indians stranded across the globe in the wake of the extended coronavirus lockdown.

Chennithala said any decision to extend the lockdown which ends on April 14 was welcome, but it was imperative to ensure that people's needs are taken care of.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the opposition leader said the expatriate communities stranded in different countries, especially in the Gulf, are in great difficulty.

People in labour camps and flats are extremely vulnerable and are facing a shortage of food, essential medical needs, among others, he further said.

Even the people who have contracted COVID-19 are not given adequate medical or ambulance facilities, he said and sought a special economic package for NRIs to help the needy.