Ensure return of stranded Indians, Cong leader to PM

Ensure return of stranded Indians, Congress leader tells PM

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 12 2020, 08:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 08:25 ist
People buy vegetables ahead of the Vishu festival during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. (PTI Photo)

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate the return of Indians stranded across the globe in the wake of the extended coronavirus lockdown.

Chennithala said any decision to extend the lockdown which ends on April 14 was welcome, but it was imperative to ensure that people's needs are taken care of.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click  here

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the opposition leader said the expatriate communities stranded in different countries, especially in the Gulf, are in great difficulty.

People in labour camps and flats are extremely vulnerable and are facing a shortage of food, essential medical needs, among others, he further said.

Even the people who have contracted COVID-19 are not given adequate medical or ambulance facilities, he said and sought a special economic package for NRIs to help the needy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus lockdown makes Delhi air 50% cleaner

Coronavirus lockdown makes Delhi air 50% cleaner

Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?

Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?

Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi

Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi

Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations

Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations

African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown

African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus

COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms

COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms

 