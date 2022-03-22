Ensure those due for vaccination get their jabs: M K Stalin tells districts

With a few countries reporting an increasing number of fresh Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday took stock of the situation in the state and directed district administration and local bodies to ensure those due for first and second doses of vaccinations get their jabs immediately.

At a high-level meeting attended by Health Minister Ma Subramanian and senior officials from various departments, Stalin asked people to be cautious in the wake of several countries reporting a spike in daily Covid-19 cases. The meeting also came amidst reports that the fourth wave of Covid-19 infection could hit the country in the next few months.

He asked district collectors and local bodies to strictly enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in public places and follow the test, track, and treat methodology. Stalin said over 50 lakh people haven’t taken their first dose in Tamil Nadu, while the number of people who haven’t taken their dose of vaccine is around 1.32 crore.

“The representatives of the local bodies in close coordination with district administration should identify these persons and get them vaccinated by utilizing the mega vaccination camps held every Saturday,” Stalin told the authorities.

He also asked authorities to prioritize those above 60 years of age for the precautionary dose, while appealing to district collectors to identify local bodies that have achieved 100 per cent vaccination and facilitate them. The Chief Minister also directed the district administration to encourage villages and towns to achieve 100 per cent vaccination.

During the meeting, Stalin also instructed that testing and genomic sequencing of Covid-19 samples should continue as usual. He also appealed to people to continue wearing masks and maintain social distancing.

