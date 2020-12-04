Envoys of 80 nations to visit Hyderabad vaccine firms

Envoys of 80 countries to visit Covid-19 vaccine firms in Hyderabad on December 9

As many as five well-equipped buses and a special medical team should be put in place for the envoys

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Dec 04 2020, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 19:23 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being briefed during a visit to the Bharat Biotech facility to review the development of indigenous Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: PTI Photo

Ambassadors and High Commissioners of around 80 countries will be landing in the city on December 9 to visit Bharat Biotech and BE limited which are working on the Covid-19 vaccine.

An official release said on Friday Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with an advance team, including Chief of Protocol Nagesh Singh and other senior officials of the state government and discussed the arrangements to be made in connection with the high profile visit.

"Chief Secretary informed that the dignitaries will be visiting Bharat Biotech Limited and Biological E limited the industrial units which are working on the Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

He asked the officials to make foolproof arrangements duly following all the Covid-19 protocols during the visit of the dignitaries," the release said.

As many as five well-equipped buses and a special medical team should be put in place for the envoys.

A presentation should also be made to showcase the state's potential in the production and supply of vaccine and should also include the Pharma City and Genome Valley, he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs is organising the visit of Ambassadors and High Commissioners to familiarise the foreign envoys about some key research and development activities being done by the country, according to the release.

Hyderabad
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

