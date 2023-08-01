EO, PDO suspended for violating protocol by not inviting Priyank Kharge to panchayat event

Moodbidri Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer (EO) Dayavathi and Iruvail Gram Panchayat Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Kanthappa were placed under suspension for violation of protocol and not mentioning RDPR minister Priyank Kharge's name during the printing of invitation cards for the inauguration of Iruvail panchayat's new building.

However, Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian warned of staging a protest outside the office of DK Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Anand K, if the orders suspending EO and PDO were not withdrawn by Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Moodbidri on Monday, Kotian said that both EO and PDO had printed the invitation card to the inauguration of Iruvail Gram Panchayat building, scheduled on Monday, as according to protocol guidelines issued by DC's office.

The invitation card mentioned that in the presence of Assembly speaker U T Khader, the district In-charge Minister will inaugurate the new panchayat building.

"The invitation also mentioned the MP as chief guest and no names had been dropped from the invitation," Kotian clarified.

Three days prior to the inauguration of the new building, both EO and PDO were asked to postpone the inauguration of the building as the invitation card violated protocol guidelines.

"Fearing disciplinary action both the EO and PDO postponed the programme. Yet they both were placed under suspension," MLA regretted.

To a query on whether EO and PDO were punished for not printing the name of Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge in the invitation card, MLA retorted that there were 5950-gram panchayats in Karnataka.

"Where is the rule that says panchayat minister should be invited to gram panchayat related programmes?" he asked and added that under political pressure two government officers were suspended for no fault of theirs.