EPS arrives at AIADMK HQ in Chennai as power tussle continues

Amid the ongoing leadership tussle in the AIADMK, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami arrived at the party headquarters for the first time after being elected the interim general secretary of the party.

A large crowd gathered outside the headquarters to welcome Palaniswami.

The leadership tussle in AIADMK -- the main Opposition party of Tamil Nadu -- has reached the Supreme Court with the party leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) moving the apex court against a September 2 judgment of the Madras High Court division bench.

Notably, a division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan had set aside a judgment of a single bench judge on August 17, nullifying the AIADMK general council meeting of July 11 in which Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) was anointed as the single general secretary.

More to follow...