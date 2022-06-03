EPS says AIADMK, not BJP, is Tamil Nadu’s Opposition party

Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition, AIADMK, on Friday spoke in two voices on the issue of party leaders criticising ally BJP on its functioning in the state.

While coordinator O Panneerselvam termed senior leader C Ponnaiyan’s remarks that BJP was trying to grow at AIADMK’s cost as “his personal view”, joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami tore into a BJP leader for his comments that the AIADMK was “ineffective” as an opposition party inside and outside the Assembly.

“They (Ponnaiyan’s) comments have to be considered as his personal view,” Panneerselvam told reporters in response to a query. Palaniswami, who was next to Panneerselvam, did not take questions on Ponnaiyan’s statement but punched holes in the comments of V P Duraisamy, TN BJP vice-president, by calling him a party hopper.

It all began on Tuesday when Ponnaiyan while addressing a closed-door meeting of party cadres, said AIADMK’s ideology was “diametrically opposite” to that of the BJP and asked the cadre to get more active on social media to counter the narrative being set that the saffron party was playing the role of the opposition in the state.

As a video clip of Ponnaiyan’s speech went viral on social media, the senior AIADMK leader spoke to the media on Wednesday. In his interactions with various media outlets, Ponnaiyan said the BJP cannot grow in the state unless it changes its ideology and stands on sensitive issues like Cauvery, and Hindi imposition.

In response to Ponnaiyan’s statement, Duraisamy, a former DMK man, criticised him and the AIADMK for failing to perform the role of the opposition inside and outside the Assembly. Palaniswami said on Friday that the entire state knew how the AIADMK was raising issues concerning people in the assembly.

“We don’t need any certificates from Duraisamy. AIADMK has been functioning as an effective opposition party. People know who the opposition is. We are doing our job in the right earnest,” Palaniswami said.

To another question on Duraisamy’s comments, Palaniswami replied: “We all know where he came from. We don’t need any conduct certificate from him. We are committed to one party. I have been in AIADMK since 1974.”

Ponnaiyan’s comments, senior leaders told DH, reflected the sentiments prevailing among cadres in the AIADMK. “While many leaders voiced the same opinion in an indirect way, Ponnaiyan was explicit. He didn’t mince words. Cadre feels that the party’s leadership was not efficient enough in preventing BJP from taking the center stage. Ponnaiyan’s statement was made at the right time,” a senior leader told DH.

Another leader said that the party cadre wanted the AIADMK leadership to be “more visible” in public events. “I think many others will raise the issue of the need to be proactive during the General Council meeting later this month,” he said.