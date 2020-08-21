Erode Collector tests positive for coronavirus

Erode
  Aug 21 2020
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 22:05 ist

 Erode district Collector C Kathiravan has tested positive for Covid-19. According to health officials, the Collector fell sick on Friday morning and took a coronavirus test which indicated he was infected. Following this, he self-quarantined in his residential quarters. His family members, too, took the test during the day and are awaiting the results.

The Collector had participated in a function and it is said he might have contracted the infection then. Those who took part in that government function have been advised to take a Covid-19 test. Coronavirus cases in the district are on the rise. Over 1,800 positive cases have been reported and 29 deaths reported. 

Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
COVID-19

