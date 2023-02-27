Erode East bypolls: 'I will win by 25,000 votes,' says AIADMK's K S Thenarasu

Will win by 25,000 votes in Erode bypolls: Thenarasu

He also said that AIADMK has raised a complaint to the Election Commission on the substandard ballot ink used in the polls

  Feb 27 2023
  updated: Feb 27 2023
AIADMK candidate for the Erode East bypolls, KS Thenarasu. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

The AIADMK candidate for the Erode East bypolls, KS Thenarasu said that he would win the polls by a margin of 25,000 votes. He was speaking to reporters after casting his vote at Karungalpalayam.

He also said that AIADMK has raised a complaint to the Election Commission on the substandard ballot ink used in the polls. Meanwhile, police pacified angry supporters of DMK and AIAMDK at Periyar Nagar.

 Returning officer to the Erode East bypolls and Erode Corporation Commissioner, R Sivakumar while speaking to media persons said: "Elections are proceeding smoothly and we are monitoring everything from our office."

