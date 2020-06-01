Tamil Nadu is among the states that are worst-affected by COVID-19 in India. It recorded a total of over 22,000 COVID-19 cases as of June 1. Nonetheless, the Tamil Nadu government announced significant relaxations, including resumption of limited public transport in the state.

This came a day after the Centre relaxed the lockdown rules to allow malls, restaurants, and religious places to function in all areas except containment zones from June 8.

Here is a list of everything that is allowed during lockdown 5.0 in Tamil Nadu:

All showrooms and big shops have been allowed to open in the state without air conditioning, except in containment zones. These shops and showrooms are expected to allow up to five customers only at a time.

Public transport, including private stage carriers, can operate in most parts of the state, barring Chennai and neighbouring districts, from June 1 with 50 per cent of service being permitted with 60 per cent occupancy.

IT companies and other private companies are allowed to ply their own vehicles for their staff, with a per trip cap of 40 passengers and 50 per cent of the workforce in the case of latter. This does not apply for companies in Chennai.

All e-commerce activities including non-essential items will be allowed in the state, except in Chennai.

Grocery and provisions can function from 6 am to 8 pm. Tea shops and other small food outlets can provide takeaways till June 7. Tea shops can function with 50 per cent of the customers from June 8. Restaurants can open, but without air conditioning. At a time, 50 per cent of the seating arrangement can be used.

The State-owned, Tasmac-run wine shops will function from 10 am to 8 pm

Taxis and autorickshaws would be allowed to ply with a limit of three and two passengers respectively from June 1 without an e-pass, in transport zones.

Salons and beauty parlours have been allowed to operate without air-conditioning facilities and in line with the Standard Operating Procedures to be issued by the government separately.

IT and private institutions will be allowed to function with 100 per cent workforce, except in Chennai. However, work from home option is to be encouraged for 20 per cent of the staff.

Relaxations in Chennai:

All private companies would be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff.

All showrooms and big shops have been allowed to open in the state, but without air conditioning, except in containment zones. These shops and showrooms are expected to allow up to five customers only at a time.

IT and ITES sector could operate with certain restrictions.

Nonetheless, there will be no relaxations in any of the containment zones, where all restrictions will continue. Shopping Malls, cinema theatres, halls, gyms, bars, beaches, zoological parks, museums, sports stadiums, schools, colleges, universities, coaching centers, and places of worship have not been permitted to open all across the state as of now.