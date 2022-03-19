Ex-ABVP chief arrested for harassing elderly woman

Former ABVP president Dr Subbiah Shanmugam was on Saturday arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police in a nearly two-year-old case in which he was accused of harassing an elderly lady by urinating outside her apartment over an argument on parking space.

Dr Shanmugam was in the news last month after the Tamil Nadu government placed him under suspension for “violating the service rules” by meeting activists of ABVP in jail. He was the head of the Surgical Oncology department at the Government Royapettah Hospital here.

The Adambakkam Police arrested Dr Shanmugam on Saturday and was questioning him at the time of writing. In July 2020, he was booked under sections 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) and 427 (mischief causing damage) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Tamil Nadu Women Harassment Prevention Act.

He was booked after the elderly woman’s relative Balaji Vijayaraghavan filed a complaint accusing Dr Shanmugam of harassing his aunt, who is living alone in her apartment following her husband’s death last year, following an argument over a parking slot.

Dr Shanmugam and the woman were living in the same apartment complex in Nanganallur and an argument broke between them over a parking slot. The complaint also alleged that Dr Shanmugam began harassing her by throwing “pieces of chicken” outside her apartment despite knowing she is a vegetarian. CCTV footage had corroborated with the allegations of urinating outside the residence of the woman.

Dr Shanmugam is believed to have visited Nidhi Tripathi, general secretary of ABVP, at the Puzhal Central prison here. Tripathi along with 31 others was arrested on February 15 for picketing the residence of Chief Minister M K Stalin on the issue of the suicide of a 17-year-old girl, whose case is now being investigated by the CBI.

Besides visiting Tripathi at the prison, Shanmugam also accompanied a delegation of ABVP leaders to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday to complain against the government over the arrest of 32 activists, official sources said.

However, Governor R N Ravi, the sources said, avoided Shanmugam and allowed only others who were part of the delegation to meet him and present a memorandum. He was placed under suspension, a day later.

Check out latest videos from DH: