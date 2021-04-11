Ex-IPS Annamalai tests positive for Covid-19

Former Karnataka-cadre IPS officer K Annamalai, who is the BJP candidate from Aravakurichi constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Also Read | Language issue being whipped up by DMK, won't work this time: Annamalai

Annamalai, 36, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday night and is currently being treated at a private hospital in Coimbatore. “I have tested positive for COVID & hospitalised! I sincerely request everyone who has been around me lately to watch out for any symptoms & get tested,” Annamalai tweeted on Sunday morning.

I have tested positive for COVID & hospitalised! I sincerely request everyone who have been around me lately to watch out for any symptoms & get tested. — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) April 11, 2021

The former Karnataka-cadre IPS officer joined the BJP in August 2020 and was appointed as Vice-President. Annamalai, who is contesting the assembly polls from his native Aravakurichi constituency in Karur district, had been campaigning for his party and himself for the past few months.