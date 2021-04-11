Ex-IPS Annamalai tests positive for Covid-19

Former Karnataka-cadre IPS officer K Annamalai, who is the BJP candidate from Aravakurichi constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Also Read | Language issue being whipped up by DMK, won't work this time: Annamalai
Annamalai, 36, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday night and is currently being treated at a private hospital in Coimbatore. “I have tested positive for COVID & hospitalised! I sincerely request everyone who has been around me lately to watch out for any symptoms & get tested,” Annamalai tweeted on Sunday morning.
I have tested positive for COVID & hospitalised!
I sincerely request everyone who have been around me lately to watch out for any symptoms & get tested.
— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) April 11, 2021
The former Karnataka-cadre IPS officer joined the BJP in August 2020 and was appointed as Vice-President. Annamalai, who is contesting the assembly polls from his native Aravakurichi constituency in Karur district, had been campaigning for his party and himself for the past few months.
How table tennis changed the world, 50 years on
Kardashians herald the age of Instagram billionaires
Project to trace Bengaluru's history before Kempe Gowda
Prince Philip was no saint, but he was the Queen's rock
Are we eating healthier?
Saying a dignified goodbye
What pet parents don't (often) tell you
DH Toon | A year on, India's Covid-19 situation grim
NASA delays Mars helicopter flight for tech check
In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India