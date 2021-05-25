Ex-Kerala Mahila Cong leader Lathika Subash joins NCP

Ex-Kerala Mahila Congress leader Lathika Subash joins NCP

She is likely to be made head of NCP's women wing

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 25 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 22:47 ist
Former Kerala Mahila Congress President Lathika Subhash. Credit: PTI File Photo

Over a month after former Congress leader P C Chacko joined the NCP, another leader has followed in his footsteps.

Former Kerala Mahila Congress state president Lathika Subhash, who had tonsured her head in protest against the poor representation of women in Congress's candidate list, joined NCP on Tuesday. She is likely to be made head of NCP's women wing.

Read | Former Kerala Congress leader Lathika Subhash may join NCP

Lathika had tonsured her head at the Kerala PCC office when the candidates for the election was announced. She was also expecting a seat. She later contested as an independent candidate from Ettumanoor in Kottayam district, but was unsuccessful.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Congress
NCP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Pacific braces for 'Super Blood Moon' celestial show

Pacific braces for 'Super Blood Moon' celestial show

IEA's urgent fossil fuel warning earns mixed reception

IEA's urgent fossil fuel warning earns mixed reception

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

 