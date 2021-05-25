Ex-Kerala Mahila Congress leader Lathika Subash joins NCP

Over a month after former Congress leader P C Chacko joined the NCP, another leader has followed in his footsteps.

Former Kerala Mahila Congress state president Lathika Subhash, who had tonsured her head in protest against the poor representation of women in Congress's candidate list, joined NCP on Tuesday. She is likely to be made head of NCP's women wing.

Lathika had tonsured her head at the Kerala PCC office when the candidates for the election was announced. She was also expecting a seat. She later contested as an independent candidate from Ettumanoor in Kottayam district, but was unsuccessful.