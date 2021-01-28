Ex Puducherry Cong president A Namassivayam joins BJP

Ex Puducherry Congress president A Namassivayam joins BJP

The two leaders joined the BJP here in the presence of its national general secretary Arun Singh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 28 2021, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 20:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Former Puducherry Congress president A Namassivayam and another party leader E Theeppainthan, who recently resigned as MLA from the assembly, joined the BJP on Thursday, in a boost to the saffron party in the poll-bound union territory. 

The two leaders joined the BJP here in the presence of its national general secretary Arun Singh. Social activist A Jayakumar also joined the party. 

Namassivayam lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Puducherry is headed to assembly polls in April-May along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Puducherry
Congress
BJP

What's Brewing

This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest

This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest

'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'

'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

 