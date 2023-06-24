Kerala: Ex-SFI leader in custody over fake certificate

Ex-SFI leader in police custody for submitting fake certificate to join college in Kerala

He was taken into custody from Kottayam while travelling in a KSRTC bus bound for Kottarakkara in Kollam district.

PTI
PTI, Kayamkulam ,
  • Jun 24 2023, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 10:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas, who has been facing charges of submitting a fake certificate to get admission to a college, was taken into custody from a government bus in Kottayam district of Kerala, police said on Saturday.

Police said Thomas was taken to Kayamkulam police station in Alappuzha district and interrogation is going on. "The arrest is yet to be recorded," a police officer told PTI.

Thomas had been a former leader of the Left outfit in the Kayamkulam-based MSM College.

Under attack from various quarters over the fake certificate charges, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday expelled him from the primary membership of the outfit.

The SFI is the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M).

Thomas has done something which should never be done by an SFI worker, the organisation had said in a statement.

The Kerala Students' Union (KSU), the students' wing of the Congress in the state, has been alleging that Thomas had obtained an M.Com seat in the same college after submitting a "fake degree certificate".

The KSU has been claiming that Thomas failed in his B.Com degree course at MSM College but during M.Com admission, he provided a certificate from Kalinga University in Chhattisgarh.

