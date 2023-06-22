Ex-student leader accused of forgery held in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 22 2023, 08:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 08:44 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

A former leader of CPM's student outfit in Kerala, accused of forging an experience certificate, was reportedly held by the police. 

K Vidya, a former leader of the Students' Federation of India, was held. 

A native of Kasaragod, Vidya has been accused of forging experience certificate of Maharaja's College in Kochi, where she had studied.

Also read | Student leader arrested for raping domestic help in Arunachal Pradesh

She had been absconding over the last two weeks, and was reportedly held from Kozhikode on Wednesday evening. 

The forgery came to light after authorities of a college in Palakkad district became suspicious of the veracity of the experience certificate submitted by her for a job. 

India News
Kerala
CPM

