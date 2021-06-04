Ex-Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender quits TRS, may join BJP

Sacked Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender has announced his exit from the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, ending his two decade old association with K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The ex-minister has also declared his resignation from the Telangana assembly membership. The backward class leader has met with BJP leaders in New Delhi recently and is likely to join the saffron party in the next few days.

Eatala was once a trusted lieutenant of KCR, standing firmly beside the TRS supremo throughout the statehood agitation. But the relationship between the two soured over the past few years.

Eatala was divested of the health and family welfare portfolio on 1 May and dropped from the cabinet of KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, on 2 May following charges of land grabbing by the minister and his associates.

On Friday, speaking to the media, Eatala launched a sharp political attack on KCR.

"I do not need a position lacking responsibility and self-respect,” Eatala said, even accusing the Chief Minister of winning the elections now with money and establishment power.

Eatala said that there is no space allowed for protest in the state which was formed because of protracted questioning and agitation.

Eatala, a four time MLA representing Huzurabad said that his constituency voters would reject the money and other influences.