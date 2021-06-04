Ex-Telangana Health Minister Rajender resigns from TRS

Ex-Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender resigns from TRS; says ready to relinquish MLA post

Rajender was one of the few senior leaders associated with the TRS party ever since its inception two decades ago

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 04 2021, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 16:58 ist
Former Telangana Health Minister and TRS member Eatala Rajender. Credit: Facebook/EatalaRajendarOfficial

Senior TRS leader and former Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendar on Friday said he is resigning from the party's membership and will give up the MLA post also in future.

Rajendar was recently shunted out of the cabinet following complaints that firms owned by his family members grabbed assigned lands.

"After 19 years of association with the party I am resigning to the party and membership. In addition to the party's membership, as I said earlier you (Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao) don't have to remove me. I will give up my MLA post. I will announce my plan of action after discussing with my followers," he told reporters.

Read | Amid Covid-19, Telangana health minister Etela Rajender stripped of portfolio following land grab charges

Rajendar was in touch with the top brass of BJP and reportedly met top leaders of the saffron party recently in the national capital.

Rajendr was one of the few senior leaders associated with the TRS party ever since its inception two decades ago.

He alleged that no minister in KCR's cabinet can take independent decisions as everything is controlled by the chief minister.

Rajendar said several leaders are ready to leave the ruling party and sail along with him.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Telangana
TRS

Related videos

What's Brewing

All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine

All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

 