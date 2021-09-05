Ex-Union Health Secretary Keshav Desiraju passes away

Ex-Union Health Secretary Keshav Desiraju passes away

Desiraju penned many books and had participated in several seminars on healthcare facilities in the country

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Sep 05 2021, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 20:02 ist
Keshav Desiraju. Credit: Twitter/@DesirajuKeshav

Keshav Desiraju, a retired bureaucrat who served as Union Health Secretary under UPA-II and an expert on public health, passed away here on Sunday. He was 66.

Desiraju, who is also the grandson of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, passed away on his grandfather’s birth anniversary. After his retirement, Desiraju shifted base to Chennai and was actively involved in drafting the Mental Healthcare Act 2016.

A lover of Carnatic music, Desiraju’s book Of Gifted Voice: The Life and Art of M.S. Subbulakshmi was recently released. Desiraju was also active on Twitter and had even tweeted a couple of days ago.

An expert on public health, Desiraju penned many books and had participated in several seminars on healthcare facilities in the country. He had also worked closely with NIMHANS in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders from across the political spectrum condoled Desiraju’s death.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tamil Nadu
Death
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How female octopuses thwart male harassment

How female octopuses thwart male harassment

From rescues to romance: Top moments at Paralympics

From rescues to romance: Top moments at Paralympics

Why the phoney generational wars need to end

Why the phoney generational wars need to end

A salute to teachers

A salute to teachers

When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism

When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism

Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight

Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight

Covid: Teachers, students scramble to cover lost ground

Covid: Teachers, students scramble to cover lost ground

Ecologically smart cities

Ecologically smart cities

A new ‘Star Wars’ in the offing?

A new ‘Star Wars’ in the offing?

 