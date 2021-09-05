Ex-Union Health Secretary Keshav Desiraju passes away

Keshav Desiraju, a retired bureaucrat who served as Union Health Secretary under UPA-II and an expert on public health, passed away here on Sunday. He was 66.

Desiraju, who is also the grandson of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, passed away on his grandfather’s birth anniversary. After his retirement, Desiraju shifted base to Chennai and was actively involved in drafting the Mental Healthcare Act 2016.

A lover of Carnatic music, Desiraju’s book Of Gifted Voice: The Life and Art of M.S. Subbulakshmi was recently released. Desiraju was also active on Twitter and had even tweeted a couple of days ago.

An expert on public health, Desiraju penned many books and had participated in several seminars on healthcare facilities in the country. He had also worked closely with NIMHANS in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders from across the political spectrum condoled Desiraju’s death.