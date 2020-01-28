Expand state cabinet by January 31, says Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has asked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and BJP high-command to expand the State Cabinet by Friday (January 31). He also noted that those who want to become ministers just for power and sit in Vidhan Soudha should not be included in the Cabinet.

Clarifying that he is not an aspirant for the ministerial berth, he opined that those leaders who have already enjoyed important positions should sacrifice, and allow new faces to become ministers. "Cabinet Expansion is already delayed, and the chief minister is burdened with several portfolios. If the Cabinet is expanded at the earliest, more focus can be given on flood relief works, Krishna irrigation project and other development works. For smooth administration by BJP government for next three years, some MLAs have to make sacrifice, as I have done," he further added.

"For those who do not get a ministerial berth, additional funds can be given for the development of their constituencies," Patil said. "Yediyurappa has to keep his words on the issue of making those MLAs who came from other parties as ministers. BJP came to power because of them, and chief minister is providing sufficient grants for all areas. Previous government focused only on Mandya, Mysuru and Hassan," he added.

Patil also criticised former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy for his remarks against BJP leaders. "He says he would release CD, as if he is blackmailing. We also know about him, and we can also release CD," he said.

'Expansion shortly'

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed confidence that Yediyurappa would expand the Cabinet shortly, in consultation with the BJP national leadership. "BJP national leadership has utmost respect for Yediyurappa, as the party in the state grew because of his work. He would head the government for next three years. He would decide who should be in his Cabinet, in consultation with the party leadership," Joshi added.