Experimental movie bags Malayalam film award

Dileesh Pothan won the best director award for the film Joji

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 28 2022, 00:06 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 00:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An experimental Malayalam movie Avasa Vyuham (The Arbit Documentation Of An Amphibian Hunt) was awarded the best film in Kerala State Film Awards on Friday.

Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal-starrer Hridayam was selected as the most popular film.

Directed by Krishand, Avasa Vyuham is based on human-nature bonding and has already won a couple of awards.

Actors Joju George and Biju Menon shared the best actor award for the films Nayattu and Arkariyam. Revathy won the best actor award for the film Bhoothakalam.

Dileesh Pothan won the best director award for the film Joji. Freedom Fight directed by Jeo Baby got a special jury mention.

A jury headed by Hindi filmmaker and scriptwriter Saeed Akhtar Mirza decided the awards. Kerala cultural affairs minister Saji Cheriyan announced the awards.

 

