Experimental movie bags Malayalam film award

An experimental Malayalam movie Avasa Vyuham (The Arbit Documentation Of An Amphibian Hunt) was awarded the best film in Kerala State Film Awards on Friday.
Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal-starrer Hridayam was selected as the most popular film.
Directed by Krishand, Avasa Vyuham is based on human-nature bonding and has already won a couple of awards.
Actors Joju George and Biju Menon shared the best actor award for the films Nayattu and Arkariyam. Revathy won the best actor award for the film Bhoothakalam.
Dileesh Pothan won the best director award for the film Joji. Freedom Fight directed by Jeo Baby got a special jury mention.
A jury headed by Hindi filmmaker and scriptwriter Saeed Akhtar Mirza decided the awards. Kerala cultural affairs minister Saji Cheriyan announced the awards.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?
Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him
After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai
Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels
South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs
Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD
Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri
Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts