Extend SC reservation benefits to Dalit Christians: TN Assembly to Centre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday moved a resolution in the Assembly seeking to bring Dalit Christians under the ambit of reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), arguing that it will help them avail the benefits of social justice in all aspects.

“This august House urges the Government of India to make necessary amendments to the Constitution to extend statutory protection, rights and concessions including reservation as provided to the people belonging to Scheduled Castes under the Indian Constitution, also to the Scheduled Castes who have converted to Christianity, so as to enable them to avail the benefits of social justice in all aspects," the resolution moved by Stalin read.

The resolution comes even as the Union Government is against extending reservation benefits to Dalits who have accepted Christianity and Islam. The Centre had in December 2022 told the Supreme Court that it was not willing to implement the recommendations made by the Justice Ranganath Misra Commission for Religious and Linguistic Minorities that Dalits who converted to Christianity and Islam should also be provided with reservation.

The Centre has also constituted a panel under former Chief Justice of India Justice K G Balakrishnan to go into the matter. While SC reservation benefits are available to Dalits who are Buddhists and Sikhs but not those who converted to Christianity and Islam.