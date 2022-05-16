Eyes on Twenty20 votes prevent Kerala parties from flaying AAP's alliance

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the formation of a new political front in Kerala in alliance with Kerala-based Twenty20, the mainstream political parties in Kerala seem to be reserving their comments against the new front as they eye the votes banks of Twenty20 in the coming by-election.

A CPM MLA who made a post ridiculing Twenty20 chief Sabu M Jacob had to withdraw it soon, reportedly following the intervention of party top leaders.

While CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran commented that the AAP-Twenty20 alliance could be considered only as a storm in a teacup, leaders of no other mainstream parties made any critical comments.

Twenty20, which is promoted by the Kitex group, is having considerable influence in the Thrikkakkara assembly constituency in Kochi which is going to the by-poll on May 31. In the 2021 Assembly election, Twenty20's candidate secured over ten per cent votes. This time Twenty20 is keeping off from the contest and hence both Congress and CPM are overtly and covertly seeking Twenty20's support, setting aside their earlier differences.

CPM MLA from Kunnathunadu in Kochi P V Sreenijin had made a social media post ridiculing Sabu Jacob for seeking an apology for the raids conducted at Kitex group's units by state government agencies. But Sreenijin withdrew it later, reportedly on the direction of party top leaders not to be hostile to the Twenty20 chief. CPM senior leaders also expressed hopes of getting the support of Twenty20.

Political analysts said that even as the AAP-Twenty20 combine may not make any immediate impact in Kerala politics, in the long run, the new alliance could emerge as a decisive force in Kerala.

Political analyst C A Josukutty said that since both the CPM and Congress-led fronts were now remaining strong in Kerala it would be difficult for the new alliance to make inroads. However, if Congress becomes further weak and loses the coming by-election it would advantage for AAP, he said.

Issues like corruption and offers like delivery of government services at doorsteps highlighted by AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his address in Kochi on Sunday may help the new alliance influence the middle-class voters of Kerala in the due course, said political analyst Joseph C Mathew.